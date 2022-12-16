A Northampton school has been named in The Sunday Times ‘Parent Power’ guide 2022 as the region’s best comprehensive.

Northampton School for Boys (NSB) in Billing Road was awarded the accolade of best secondary comprehensive school in the East Midlands in the year where the school’s highest ever GCSE and A-Level results were achieved.

The Sunday Times published the 30th edition of its Parent ‘Power guide’, in which the newspaper identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK based on its own criterion. Central to this year’s findings is the emphasis successful schools are placing on student well-being and self-care where pupils can access efficient, effective and non-judgmental support to get back on track and improve their experience at school. ‘Parent Power’ is widely acknowledged and holds more than 1,600 schools in its database.

Northampton School for Boys.

On NSB, Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, said: “It is an ‘unapologetic academic curriculum’ and ‘relentless ambition’ that has propelled Northampton School for Boys into the regional academic rankings. It is the top comprehensive school in the East Midlands — standing its ground in among the selective grammars — in the first post-pandemic set of results for state and independent secondary schools since Covid-19.”

Headteacher of NSB Richard Bernard added: “This exceptional level of achievement is testament to the brilliant work ethic of the GCSE and A-Level students at the school. It is also founded on the school's vision of delivering a knowledge-rich curriculum that is rigorously academic, aspirational and inspiring for students of all abilities, alongside an extracurricular programme that offers a wealth of opportunities for enrichment and a well-rounded education.‘

“I am incredibly grateful for the tireless support from the fantastic staff and governors at the school in helping all students meet their full potential.

“We are very much looking forward to replicating the NSB culture and ethos of such high success next September when we open the doors of our new co-educational NSB Free School - Northampton School - for the first time to Year 7 students.”