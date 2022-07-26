Northampton Saints Foundation crowns ‘school of the year’ after staff and pupils embraced programmes

Northampton Saints Foundation has crowned its ‘school of the year’ after staff and pupils took part in and embraced a number of programmes.

Lumbertubs Primary School received the accolade from the foundation, which aims to use the values of rugby to inspire, support and educate young people through its education and social inclusion programmes.

The school, which is part of the Campfire Education Trust, worked with the foundation throughout the last academic year with all pupils from nursery to year 6 taking part in its educational initiatives.

Northampton Saints Foundation Education Lead Liam Welch, Lumbertubs Primary Deputy Headteacher Emilie Harbottle, Tom Wood, Northampton Saints Foundation Ambassador and Northampton Saints and England Rugby player.

Leaders at the foundation praised Lumbertubs staff and pupils for embracing the programmes and said that the award was given for great enthusiasm and effort towards the course from all pupils as well as the dedication and investment of staff towards the programme.

Deputy Headteacher Emilie Harbottle said: “We feel so proud of all our children for receiving this award and we are already looking forward to working with the Saints Foundation again next year to continue to give our children the best experiences and opportunities.

“Our school was awarded ‘school of the year’ because our students try so hard and give so much in order to succeed and that is testament to the support and dedication they receive from the whole team here at Lumbertubs.”

Nursery and reception years completed the foundations of writing course to develop their fine and gross motor skills and years 1 to 6 took on the tackling character course, which helps pupils develop the skills that contribute to becoming a well-rounded citizen.

Northampton Saints Foundation Education Lead Liam Welch aded: "On behalf of all of our education team who have supported Lumbertubs Primary this year, we want to thank their management, staff and of course the students for working with us.

“The positivity and effort from all involved within our sessions has been a joy to witness.

“I’d like to give a special mention to deputy head Emilie Harbottle for her involvement and we look forward to continuing our links with Lumbertubs Primary moving into the new academic year.”