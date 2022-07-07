Students and staff from Briar Hill Primary School, who were crowned ‘primary of the year’ winners in June, remain over the moon and are already looking at how they can better the school further.

Ian Hickman assistant head and special needs and disabilities coordinator (SENDCO) said: “It was a prestigious moment, from when we were nominated, for our school, parents and staff, but for the wider Briar Hill community that doesn’t necessarily get recognition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yusra Ali (left) and Jeremiah Bovell (right) celebrate Briar Hill's win.

“To achieve that for them was huge.”

Marie McGovern, reception teacher and eco-lead, has worked at the school since 1989 and says “the whole place has completely changed” with extensive differences in the building and considerably more staff and students.

“The award was a big reflection of the hard work we put in for the children,” she said. We can all give ourselves a pat on the back as this is huge recognition.

“Negative views of Briar Hill, as an area, are being washed away – and we hope we’ve empowered the local community and parents by winning.”

Teachers Marie McGovern (left), Zoe Peters (middle) and Ian Hickman (right).

One of the school’s main ethoses is to “provide opportunities and encourage students to be whoever they want to be”.

Zoe Peters key stage two teacher and RE lead said: “People who didn’t know what we do now know, and they can see the bold and brave community we’ve built.

“We’re proud to offer a loving and caring environment for our students.”

These views are shared by those who attend the school – including Yusra Ali, from year five, and Jeremiah Bovell, from year six, pictured in the video.

Yusra said: “All day, every day, I’m so happy to know how big of a community we are and that people love us so much.

“The way we’re taught and told things has created a loving and caring school.”

Jeremiah, who is leaving for secondary school at the end of the term, agreed: “It’s one big community – everyone helps each other in the best way possible.

“I will miss this school very much, and I’ve learnt that if I want to achieve big things, I have to put in effort and hard work.”

Among the many initiatives the school is involved with is the ‘summer cup’, organised within its trust – the David Ross Education Trust (DRET).

This gathers schools for a sporting competition, consisting mainly of athletics and swimming races.

Jeremiah won a gold medal in javelin and says “I was so proud all the work I put in paid off”.

Looking to the future of the primary school, Marie said: “We hope to go from strength to strength, and keep doing what we do best.

“We want to remain rigorous with ourselves for the sake of inspiring the children.”

The team wants to go “above and beyond” during the next academic year in the trips and events they organise – whether that is for charity or in-school, like sports day.