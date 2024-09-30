Northampton International Academy achieves Music Mark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton International Academy has been awarded the coveted Music Mark, a national recognition of excellence in music education.

The accreditation is a testament to the school's commitment to providing outstanding musical opportunities and fostering a rich learning environment for its students.

Music Mark advocates for exceptional musical learning both in and out of school. It's mission is to ensure accessible and excellent music education that inspires and enriches the lives of children and young people. By supporting schools, connecting educators across the UK, and influencing national policy, Music Mark helps shape the future of music education.

Receiving this accreditation highlights Northampton International Academy's dedication to embedding music within its curriculum, offering students the chance to engage creatively and develop their talents in a supportive environment.

The NIA band celebrates achieving the Music Mark accreditation

Martin Serráo, headteacher at Northampton International Academy said: "We are thrilled to be recognised with the Music Mark award, which reflects our ongoing commitment to making music an integral part of our students' education.

"At Northampton International Academy, we recognise that music plays a vital role in shaping well-rounded individuals, fostering creativity, and building confidence. We believe that music is for everyone and have been increasing the opportunities learners have to get involved, such as through offering more hours for our instrumental lessons and the creation of an NIA school band.

“This award is a testament to the hard work of our staff and students, and we look forward to continuing to nurture musical talent and passion within our school community."

