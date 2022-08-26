‘My son was broken, so I am so proud,’ says mum at Towcester school after GCSE results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school supports and educates students with Aspergers Syndrome and other associated challenges within the autistic spectrum, on a residential programme or day release basis, providing an adaptable delivery of the National Curriculum.

100 percent passes at grade 9 to 5 by students were achieved in maths, further maths, statistics, physics, psychology, combined science and computer science.

20 percent of all grades achieved by students were at least one grade higher than in predictions.

Headteacher - Jenny Nimmo

Among those celebrating were Malachy Rooney, who gained six GCSEs including a grade 7 in maths and two grade 6s in double science.

Regan Hambley gained five GCSEs, including a grade 6 in English language, two grade 5s in double science and a grade 5 in history.

Congratulations also go to Alfie Ricci who gained six GCSEs, including grade 5s in double science and maths.

Sam Roy and Drew Collier (Year 12s) were both celebrating after obtaining a full set of GCSEs since their time at Potterspury Lodge School, with results higher than predicted. Both students are an inspiration as they will be joining a mainstream further education college in Luton and Moulton, to continue their studies.

Student Samuel Baines

Samuel Baines is also celebrating. At the age of just 14 he achieved his second GCSE, a grade 6 in psychology, which he can add to his grade 5 in GCSE citizenship, which he achieved at just age 12. Samuel is just one example of how the school in Potterspury offers education based on ‘stage not age’, and supports its students individually.

Principal Jenny Nimmo said: “Our vision is to prepare young people for their next journey, providing them with the toolkit they need to thrive in mainstream society.”

Ms Nimmo added: “Samuel has been attending the Silverstone UTC regularly, alongside his time here, and his next step will be to continue to study there on a full time basis.”

Samuel said: “I am looking forward to starting a BTEC in Business at Silverstone and want to continue after this to study Law. I have really enjoyed being here and the support and teachers have been really good.”

Students Sam Roy and Drew Collier

Unlike mainstream schools, Potterspury Lodge School has a full clinical team alongside its educational team where student’s physical needs are met. Clinical psychologist Dr James Winkworth is part of the team at the school, alongside staff trained in speech and language, occupational therapy and mental health.

Amanda and Paul Baines, parents of Samuel said: “He was broken when he came here three years ago. He had been pushed out of mainstream school and being home schooled, which was making things worse. Getting support was so difficult and we had to challenge the local authority to listen. We are so proud to be watching him moving forward today and can’t thank the school enough.”

Miss Nimmo said: “After two years that have witnessed turbulence and unprecedented challenges for all across the education fraternity, it was a privilege to come together to celebrate these results with our students, their families and the whole staff team.”

If you are interested in learning more about the school and it’s facilities, you can visit www.campbiangroup.com.