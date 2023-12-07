Moulton College student to star in TV series

Moulton College Stonemasonry student Louise Regan is set to grace TV screens later this month when the new series of BBC Make It At Market airs.

The show is presented by Dom Chinea alongside a team of business and craft experts who work together to help budding entrepreneurs make a living from their hobby. Louise stars alongside a host of other artists and crafters in the series.

Student and artist Louise, who is studying for her Level 3 Stonemasonry qualification, was encouraged to take part in the show by a fellow Moulton College student. After meeting with the show’s makers, Flabbergast TV, Louise impressed producers with her talent and was invited to take part.

Filming took place over the summer at Waterperry Gardens in Oxfordshire, with Louise showcasing her abilities by creating pieces crafted from Ancaster stone. She also had the chance to meet with Dom Chinea and a team of business and craft experts, receiving mentoring support and advice on how to transform her hobby into a full-time career.

Following the show, she has big plans for the future. She is also sharing her knowledge offering stone carving starter courses, introducing beginners to this vital heritage craft.

Louise says “I learned so much on the show and am excited to put this knowledge into practice and kickstart my career,” says Louise. “Stonemasonry is an important skill that should be retained and supported to help preserve the UK’s history and culture and I love being able to shine a spotlight on it.”

Corrie Harris, Principal and CEO of Moulton College says: “We are delighted that Louise’s immense talent is being recognised and all that she has achieved so far. We can’t wait to tune in to Make It At Market to see how she gets on!”