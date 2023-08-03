Moulton College secures £1.6 million investment to launch T Levels in construction

Moulton College has landed a £1.6 million investment to launch a ‘construction science and technology hub’ to launch T Levels in construction.

The college will begin offering T Levels – which are a vocational equivalent to A Levels - in construction, aiming to equip learners with a comprehensive set of skills, knowledge, and behaviours to excel in their future careers.

Starting in September 2024, courses will be offered in design, surveying and planning for construction, and building services engineering for construction, which offers subset courses of electrotechnical engineering and plumbing and heating.

Moulton College will launch T Levels in construction.

The college's ambitious plan received a significant boost when it successfully secured a £1.6 million capital investment from the T Level capital fund. This funding will be utilised to transform an existing building, currently in poor condition and housing electrical provision, into a state-of-the-art ‘construction science and technology hub’.

Faye Williams, vice principal of Moulton College, said: "This facility will enable us to improve, evolve, grow, refurbish, and future-proof our spaces and meet the employers' demands in this industry.

"This provision is also a key part of our progression pathways to support learners to access higher education and higher apprenticeships, who will also have access to these facilities."

The newly refurbished hub will provide an industry-standard learning environment with cutting-edge facilities and learning spaces required to deliver the T Level programmes effectively.

One of the highlights of the modernised facility will be a dedicated construction lab, equipped with high-end construction science equipment, giving them hands-on opportunities to explore and test concepts like the composition and strength of different materials.

Additionally, learners will have access to construction-specific innovative lab testing equipment, and a versatile technical drawing and classroom space, fully integrated with advanced technology. Here, students will have the opportunity to create and design technical building drawings using cutting-edge computer assisted design (CAD) and building information modelling (BIM) suites.

The hub will also house a digital technology lab, complete with virtual reality (VR) equipment. Learners will be exposed to virtual challenges and barriers, helping them build problem-solving skills and confidence in the digital realm.

She adds that more industry level partnerships with the course would be beneficial for those completing the course.

“As part of the T-level, they have to do a substantial placement,” Ms Williams added.

“It would be great to have more construction employers supporting the course so they can help to inspire creativity and innovation among the aspiring construction professionals.

“We would love for some employers to use our new hub as well in terms of showcasing things to our learners.”