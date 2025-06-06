Moulton College hosts leading construction skills event

Moulton College has hosted the latest round of SkillBuild 2025, the UK’s largest and longest running multi-trade skills competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), the heat is one of 16 taking place nationally and was held at Moulton College’s state-of-the-art construction facilities.

Nine of the College's own students and apprentices were among the construction contestants from across the region who took part in the Stonemasonry, Cabinet Making, Bricklaying, and Carpentry events. Once the regional heats conclude next month, eight of the highest-scoring competitors from each discipline will go forward to the SkillBuild National Final in Milton Keynes later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Bullock, Head of Careers Products from CITB explains: “SkillBuild is a fantastic opportunity for the UK’s trainee construction talent to showcase their skills, whilst also learning new ones as they immerse themselves in the competition.

SkillBuild is a multi-trade skills competition delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB)

“The competitors all demonstrated high levels of resilience and problem-solving skills. These are fundamental to a successful career in construction, and it is fantastic to see the standard of work on display.”

There has long been a skills gap in the construction industry, with CITB’s latest report revealing an additional 251,500 workers will be required to meet UK construction output by 2028, including 19,750 for the East of England region.

Faye Williams, Vice Principal, Moulton College, explains: “It was a terrific experience and great to see the passion, commitment and craftsmanship of those taking part. We were especially proud of the Moulton College students who took part in the stonemasonry, bricklaying and carpentry events, and of our staff who hosted a successful event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“SkillBuild is the ideal opportunity for our students to put their learning and quality of workmanship to the test and further develop the confidence and skills needed to help them succeed in their future careers.”

Moulton College Stonemasonry apprentice, Ben Teale, took part in the event, finishing first in the Stonemasonry category

Moulton College Stonemasonry apprentice Ben Teale, who works at Burghley House near Stamford, finished first in the Stonemasonry heat, with his course mate Jamie Whiting placing second. Ben says: “The competition piece was very challenging, especially with the time constraint so I’m really pleased to have qualified in first place.”

Moulton College runs courses in plumbing, carpentry & joinery, bricklaying, furniture studies, and stonemasonry. For more information, visit https://www.moulton.ac.uk