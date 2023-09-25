Moulton College farmer unveiled as British Farming Awards finalist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The awards, now in their 11th year, recognise the hard work, talent and innovation on offer amongst the UK’s agricultural sector and are set to take place in Birmingham in October.

Jack is Assistant Farm Manager at Moulton College’s onsite Lodge Farm, which spans 1,100 acres and includes a mix of arable and livestock. Having studied agriculture at the College, Jack joined the farm following graduation in 2014, combining management of crops with rearing the farm’s cattle and sheep.

Moulton College’s agricultural students also utilise the farm as part of their studies, with Jack teaching students alongside his day job. The work he does enables students to gain hands-on experience on a commercial farm, and the grounding needed to go on and enjoy rewarding careers in agriculture.

Jack will go head to head with three other nominees, with the winner and those of the other categories announced at the Vox, Birmingham venue on 19th October.

Louise Fletcher, Head of School - Land-based and Equine says: “Jack is hugely hardworking and puts so much into the farm, while balancing the key role he plays bringing academic and commercial together. The students he teaches benefit enormously from working alongside him and learning practical skills in a farming environment.

“To be shortlisted is amazing and well deserved. We are keeping our fingers crossed for the awards night. Massive congratulations to Jack!!”

