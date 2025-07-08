Look around extended Northamptonshire special school due to open in September as places nearly double

The Gateway School in Tiffield, near Towcester, is a secondary school for students with special needs. It can currently accommodate 63 pupils, but this number will nearly double to 118 when the extension, which will add 55 places, opens.

As SEND school places are urgently needed across the unitary area, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has worked with the school’s trust – Creating Tomorrow Trust – to refurbish unused buildings.

As well as adding places at the school, the refurbishment has added facilities, including a gym, food technology suite, ICT and science rooms, drama studio, nurture spaces, multi-use games area (MUGA), horticulture area, and a newly refurbished sports hall and swimming pool. There are already specialist areas for craft design and technology (CDT), art, music, motor vehicles, bricklaying, and hair and beauty.

Conor Renihan, Executive Head at The Gateway School said: "We’re thrilled to unveil these new spaces, which have been thoughtfully designed to meet the evolving needs of our students.

This expansion allows us to offer a richer, more diverse curriculum and a nurturing environment where every pupil can feel valued and supported.

"We look forward to welcoming them back in September.”

Councillor Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at WNC added: "This expansion is a vital investment in our pupils’ futures. The enhanced facilities at The Gateway School will provide even greater support for young people with social, emotional, and mental health needs, helping them thrive both academically and personally.

"It’s inspiring to see how this development will empower pupils to reach their full potential in the new school year."

The expansion is part of a wider initiative led by the Creating Tomorrow Trust to improve access to specialist education and ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed.

Construction is also underway to build a brand new, £23 million special school, catering for primary and secondary school children, in Tiffield. Known as ‘Tiffield Academy’, the school is also due to open in September this year, initially creating 142 places, before reaching its full capacity of 250 places.

Take a look around the newly extended special school in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

1 . The Gateway School extension The special school has been extended and will now offer 118 spaces when it opens in September. Photo: WNC Photo Sales

