Here’s the latest update on a £21.4 million SEND school for hundreds of students being built on edge of Northampton

Here’s the latest update on a £21.4 million SEND school for hundreds of students that is being built on the edge of Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has provided an update on the construction of the new special education needs and disabilities (SEND) school in Tiffield.

With a total investment of £21.4 million, the ‘state-of-the-art’ facility, to be named Tiffield Academy, is designed to support the educational needs of pupils aged four to 18.

The new school is due to open its doors from September 2025. It will initially open with 142 places and then build to its full capacity of 230.

Here's how the site was looking at the start of September

Once complete, the school will feature a range of specialist facilities, including dedicated teaching spaces, a soft playroom, a sensory room, a rebound therapy room, and expansive outdoor play areas.

A council spokesman said: “Key achievements to date include the demolition of all four derelict buildings, successful re-housing of badgers, and completion of the steel frame structure, external boarding on two elevations, and various internal and external installations.

“Looking ahead, the next milestones for the project include the completion of the roof and all external boarding, finalisation of fire boarding, installation of windows and doors, and the setting up of internal partitions.”

Councillor Fiona Baker, cabinet member for children, families and education at WNC, said: “We are excited to see the progress being made at Tiffield School. This facility will provide invaluable support to our local children with special educational needs and disabilities, ensuring they receive the quality education they deserve. We remain committed to creating inclusive environments that cater to every child’s needs, while also prioritising sustainability.”

Here's an artist's impression of what the school will look like once completed

The project has faced criticism from West Northants SEND Action Group, a large collection of unhappy parents of SEND children in the area.

A West Northants SEND Action Group spokeswoman said: “This school is desperately needed and we are pleased to see it progressing, but are concerned by the slow pace given the SEND crisis and the backdrop of serious systemic failings by WNC.

“WNC also needs to remember that this school is not the answer to all of the West Northants SEND community’s woes. More places are needed, with those children who are currently without education provision having a legal entitlement right now – not in September 2025.

“Let’s also not forget that WNC repeatedly claimed that this new school would provide 250 new places in September 2024, which then became September 2025 and with a reduction to 230 places.

West Northants SEND Action Group has criticised the progress as slow

“Ultimately, even once at full capacity, the school will not provide places to all those in need and it certainly will not fix the culture within WNC that allows our children and us to be mistreated."