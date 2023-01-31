Live updates as teachers strike across Northampton over pay and conditions

Teachers at schools across Northampton will be striking today (Wednesday February 1).

The National Education Union (NEU) is the largest in the country and the East Midlands and members have joined in their thousands since the strikes were announced, according to the union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members who are walking out want a fully funded pay rise, which does not cut into existing school budgets.

Teachers outside Weston Favell Academy.

The union says class sizes are already at a 20-year high as more qualified teachers are leaving the profession due to lower pay and ever-increasing workload.

Teachers will be on picket lines and at rallies throughout the day including in Northampton, in a bid to make their voices heard.

As thousands of teachers are believed to be striking, most Northampton schools will be affected, with many pupils set to spend the day at home completing work that has been set.

Lecturers at the University of Northampton will also be striking.

Keep up to date with everything that is happening with the teachers strikes in Northampton with our live blog below.