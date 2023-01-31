Explained: Why teachers are striking in Northampton today and will schools close

Today (February 1), National Education Union (NEU) teacher members across Northampton will join their colleagues across England and Wales to strike against cuts to pay and education.

This follows after nine out of 10 members voted for strike action last month.

Over 34,000 members are reported to have joined the NEU in England and it is estimated that strike action will cause all schools to at least partially close.

Teachers will be striking across Northampton today (Wednesday, February 1).

This strike will be the first of seven planned dates across the country and four across the East Midlands.

Why are teachers striking?

Teachers are striking because they want a 12 per cent pay rise that does not cut into existing school budgets.

The Government has offered teachers a pay rise of five percent. The NEU argues that teachers' pay has fallen by 23 per cent since 2010 due to inflation. They say this will lead to reductions in staff and resources and an increase in class sizes which are already at a 20-year high.

The NEU claims that more qualified teachers are leaving the profession due to lower pay and ever-increasing workload.

Senior regional officer for the NEU in the East Midlands, Nick Raine, said: “The Government cannot expect strikes to be averted unless it brings forward concrete proposals for increasing pay. Experienced teachers have seen a 23% real terms pay cut since 2010. Given the current cost-of-living crisis and rising inflation, this is clearly an unsustainable situation for our members. The Government appears to have nothing to say to them.

“As well as allowing the profession to haemorrhage talent, the Government has missed its own targets for recruitment by an enormous margin and has done so for many years. Any sensible Government would by now have started to ask themselves why.

“Our members are taking a stand today for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise, because the profession cannot go on like this. Parents know the consequences of persistent underfunding, both for their school/college and for their child. This strike should not be necessary, and we regret the disruption caused to parents and pupils, but our aims are in the interests of everyone in the education community.”

Where and when are the strikes taking place in Northampton?

Picket lines will take place at Weston Favell Academy and Headlands Primary School from 7.30am until 9am.

Further picket lines will also be at Malcolm Arnold Academy from 8am and at the University of Northampton Bedford Road entrance from 9am.

A rally is also set to take place at the Working Men’s Club in Sheep Street from 12pm to 2pm.

Will my child’s school close?

This decision is made by headteachers once they know what staff are available.

Teachers do not have to give notice in advance if they are striking. There are no rules about minimum staffing or when parents must be told about closures.

Heads can use agency staff and volunteers, who do not have to stick to the curriculum. Schools may offer some remote education, but this is not mandatory.

How has the government responded?

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “There are no great schools without great teachers, which is why we are making the highest pay awards in a generation – five per cent for experienced teachers and more for those early in their careers, including an 8.9 per cent increase to starting salary.

“We are also investing an additional £2 billion in schools next year and £2 billion the year after, taking school funding to its highest ever level.