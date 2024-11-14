Little Houghton School celebrates diversity and promotes kindness during Anti-Bullying Week
The week began with an inspiring assembly led by the Anti-Bullying Ambassadors, who introduced the theme of respect and inclusion. The pupils then contributed to handprint rainbow arches, each handprint carrying positive messages, which were displayed at classroom entrances as symbols of unity and diversity.
On Tuesday, students and staff participated in Rainbow Dress-Up Day, where each year group represented a different colour of the rainbow. This was followed by thoughtful classroom discussions on themes like inclusion, respect, and celebrating individuality. The day concluded with a colourful Rainbow Parade, highlighting the unity in diversity within the school community.
Throughout the week, children expressed their creativity, performed acts of kindness, and reflected on their learning. Creative Expression Day included poster-making and cupcake decorating, while Acts of Kindness Day challenged students to spread empathy through small, meaningful actions. The week concluded with a reflective worship session, where pupils signed a pledge to continue promoting kindness and inclusion beyond Anti-Bullying Week.
A photograph captured the vibrant spirit of the week, showcasing students dressed in rainbow colours, symbolising the school’s commitment to celebrating diversity and promoting a positive, bullying-free environment.