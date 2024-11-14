Little Houghton School celebrates diversity and promotes kindness during Anti-Bullying Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Little Houghton CE Primary School embraced Anti-Bullying Week (November 11-15) with a series of engaging and creative activities aimed at fostering inclusion, kindness, and respect for diversity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week began with an inspiring assembly led by the Anti-Bullying Ambassadors, who introduced the theme of respect and inclusion. The pupils then contributed to handprint rainbow arches, each handprint carrying positive messages, which were displayed at classroom entrances as symbols of unity and diversity.

On Tuesday, students and staff participated in Rainbow Dress-Up Day, where each year group represented a different colour of the rainbow. This was followed by thoughtful classroom discussions on themes like inclusion, respect, and celebrating individuality. The day concluded with a colourful Rainbow Parade, highlighting the unity in diversity within the school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the week, children expressed their creativity, performed acts of kindness, and reflected on their learning. Creative Expression Day included poster-making and cupcake decorating, while Acts of Kindness Day challenged students to spread empathy through small, meaningful actions. The week concluded with a reflective worship session, where pupils signed a pledge to continue promoting kindness and inclusion beyond Anti-Bullying Week.

Little Houghton CE Primary School Children in their rainbow colours

A photograph captured the vibrant spirit of the week, showcasing students dressed in rainbow colours, symbolising the school’s commitment to celebrating diversity and promoting a positive, bullying-free environment.