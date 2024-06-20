Kingswood Secondary Academy honoured as Bronze Winner in 2024 Pearson National Teaching Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The award entry showcased a variety of initiatives and impressive academic outcomes that highlight the academy’s commitment to excellence, including:
- Kingswood Secondary Academy addresses financial barriers with initiatives like a summer uniform swap shop benefiting 60 families.
- Free breakfast programme for all students and staff.
- Partnership with Barclaycare supports over 120 children and 80 families during Christmas with a Christmas lunch and presents, easing financial burdens and spreading joy.
- Annual careers event connects 40 local employers with students, enriching their educational experience and career prospects.
- Kingswood Secondary Academy celebrates diversity through initiatives like ‘Kingswood Ethnic Minorities Group’ and ‘Pride Club’, fostering inclusivity and cultural awareness.
- Extra-curricular activities like Duke of Edinburgh and Emergency Cadets build life skills, with accolades including a national award and recognition from the House of Commons.
- Kingswood's Got Talent event raises £2000 for local charity Be More Fab, showcasing student talent and community spirit.
- Standards Hub provides easy access for students to borrow any uniform or equipment items they might need for the day before the school day begins, without consequence.
- Despite contextual challenges, Kingswood Secondary Academy excels with a 2023 GCSE ‘Progress 8 Score’ above national average.
As a Bronze Winner, Kingswood Secondary Academy received a certificate of achievement, a personal letter from Michael Morpurgo, the president of the Pearson National Teaching Awards, and a special Bronze Winner lapel pin. These honours serve as a testament to the significant impact the academy has made in fostering a positive and effective learning environment.
To commemorate this achievement, the academy will be celebrating on National Thank a Teacher Day, recognising the contributions of all staff members who have worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of their students.
Principal, Matt Gamble, expressed immense pride in the academy’s accomplishment, stating, “This award is a reflection of the collective effort and commitment of our entire school team. It underscores our mission to provide the highest quality education and support to our students.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.