IFtL welcomes four new schools to its expanding family

Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) is pleased to announce the addition of four schools to its growing community.

The new members include Heronsgate School, Kents Hill School and Nursery, New Chapter Primary School, and St. Mary’s Wavendon Church of England School. Notably, Heronsgate, Kents Hill, and New Chapter were previously part of the Milton Keynes Education Trust (MKET).

Following consultations with parents, carers, and all stakeholders, along with a thorough period of due diligence, the four schools have officially joined IFtL, expanding the academy trust to a family of 20 schools.

This marks an important moment for IFtL, who are dedicated to promoting educational excellence while preserving local school identities and ensuring strong accountability.

iPad lesson

By expanding its network, IFtL seeks to provide even more pupils with opportunities to thrive, building on its vision: “To inspire the futures of us all through learning together.” Leaders of the newly joined schools have shared their enthusiasm for this new chapter.

Jane Edwards, the headteacher at Heronsgate said: “Joining IFtL opens up new opportunities for our school to benefit from shared expertise and best practices while preserving our unique identity. We look forward to enhancing the educational experiences of our pupils through this partnership.”

Amanda Dicks, the headteacher of St Mary's Wavendon said: “This is an exciting time for our school. Being part of IFtL allows us to strengthen our educational offerings and collaborate more effectively with other schools for the benefit of our pupils and staff.”

The headteacher of New Chapter, John Billing commented: “We are excited to become part of a trust that focuses on strong and ethical values. This will allow our pupils to excel academically and develop socially. We look forward to being involved in this expanding network”.

IFtL schools map

Meanwhile, Kents Hill School & Nursery's headteacher noted: “Joining IFtL is a fantastic opportunity for our school to gain insights and resources from a wider network while building on our existing strengths. We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey.”

The CEO of IFtL, Sarah Bennett, described the expansion as a milestone in the trust’s journey. “We are delighted to welcome these schools to our family. The inclusion of three schools from MKET, alongside St Mary's Wavendon, underscores our shared vision for educational excellence and community-centered learning. This expansion will help us impact even more pupils, supporting them to achieve their full potential".

The Chair of Trustees, Marilyn Hubbard, added: “This growth highlights IFtL’s unwavering commitment to serving more communities with integrity and a focus on local identity. We are excited to see the collective growth and success this partnership will foster.”

An Exciting New Chapter

The addition of the four schools marks a significant moment in IFtL’s mission to nurture talent, enhance educational outcomes, and position schools as central pillars of their communities. With this expansion, IFtL continues to demonstrate its dedication to 'create ambitious, lifelong learners in strong schools while ensuring expert governance with a strong local identity.

This latest growth ensures that even more pupils and educators will benefit from the trust’s shared expertise and resources, as IFtL strengthens its role as a leader in transformative education.

About IFtL

​Inspiring Futures through Learning is a multi-academy trust of 1 all through and now 19 primary schools across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire. IFtL aims to achieve the best possible outcomes for children through school-to-school support, shared expertise and collaborative working. Each school within the trust has its own unique character but shares the vision of inspiring the futures of us all through learning together and preparing children for their futures.