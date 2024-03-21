Hunsbury Park pupils dream big
The aim of the Careers’ Fair was to inspire and educate the students about the different career paths they could pursue in the future. The representatives from each industry spoke to the children, gave interactive demonstrations with equipment and gave the children a taste of what their job entails.
The police officers talked about the importance of community policing and the various roles within the force, while the firefighters demonstrated some of the equipment they use on an engine and discussed the skills needed to become a firefighter. The representative from Oracle Red Bull Racing shared insights into the world of Formula 1 racing and the different career opportunities within the team.
Further business people and places of business that supported were: Michael Jones Jeweller, Tesco, Orange Juice PR, Tangerine Red, Colas Rail, Semilong Services Ltd., Tricker’s Shoes, Rhino Sports Academy, Green Tulip Events Services, Northampton College, a social worker from Oxford City Council, Tom (a town planner), Myra and Sonia (local hairdressers), Seretta (a balloon artist), Rhys (an IT consultant) and local Reverend, Griff Griffiths from St. Benedict’s Church in Hunsbury.
The children were enthusiastic and engaged throughout the event, asking questions and showing a keen interest in the various professions. Many of them expressed their excitement at the prospect of pursuing a career in one of the industries represented at the event.
Head of School, Mrs Sinclair, commented on the success of the event, stating, "It was wonderful to see so many varied career paths represented at the Fair. The professionals made the event a huge success and really inspired our children for the future. They reinforced our school ethos, that if the children work hard and dream big, they can achieve anything they set their minds to.”
Overall, the Careers’ Fair at Hunsbury Park Primary School was a resounding success, providing valuable insights and inspiration to the students as they consider their future career paths. The school looks forward to hosting this annual event again in the future.
If you would be interested in attending the next event or speaking to the children at Hunsbury Park about your career, please contact the school office on [email protected] or 01604 761566.