Hardingstone Academy awarded Green Flag award with Distinction
The award highlights the wide range of eco-friendly projects and community activities that have made a real difference to the school environment and helped pupils understand how to look after the planet.
To encourage outdoor learning and strengthen community connections, the school has created a Discovery Den and Community Allotment. These spaces give pupils the chance to get hands on with nature and learn about the environment while working alongside others. This has helped build a real sense of pride and strengthened the school’s shared commitment to sustainability.
The school also promotes healthy habits such as walking or cycling to school and has introduced a fruit tuck shop to encourage children to make healthy food choices. Outdoor learning in the Discovery Den also supports pupils physical and mental wellbeing.
Hardingstone’s Eco-Committee has played a big part in the school’s success, leading projects such as installing water-saving taps, collecting rainwater for gardening, and running a special assembly for World Water Day. These activities have helped pupils learn more about why saving water matters and how they can make a difference.
Head of School, Gill Glenn, said:
“We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded the Green Flag with Distinction. This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and enthusiasm of our pupils, staff, and wider community who have embraced sustainability and made it a core part of school life. At Hardingstone, we are passionate about making a positive difference for our children, community, and the environment, and it’s wonderful to see those efforts recognised at such a high level.”
Hardingstone Academy is part of East Midlands Academy Trust.
The school is also welcoming prospective families to visit during its upcoming open day:
Thursday, November 27, 2025, 9.30am to 10.30am