GCSE Results: Wootton Park School celebrates exceptional results

Dan Rosser, Principal said “We are thrilled to announce incredibly strong GCSE outcomes today. Just like last week’s Year 13 results, this year group has faced serious disruption throughout their secondary phase years however they have worked incredibly hard and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that learners are able to progress onto further education and study. I am delighted that a high proportion of Year 11 learners will continue with us into our sixth form. I wish all our Year 11 the very best for the future”