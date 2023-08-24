News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

GCSE Results: Wootton Park School celebrates exceptional results

This year marks the final stage in the school’s journey from opening with just Reception and Year 7 in 2016, to the school celebrating examination results across all key stages.
By Dan RosserContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read

Today Wootton Park School received its strongest GCSE outcomes improving further on exceptional outcomes last year. Wootton Park School were delighted to host BBC News who broadcast national live coverage throughout the day.

Dan Rosser, Principal said “We are thrilled to announce incredibly strong GCSE outcomes today. Just like last week’s Year 13 results, this year group has faced serious disruption throughout their secondary phase years however they have worked incredibly hard and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that learners are able to progress onto further education and study. I am delighted that a high proportion of Year 11 learners will continue with us into our sixth form. I wish all our Year 11 the very best for the future”

Top five performers achieving grades at the highest level include Adam M, Jessica Cipi, Adele Steward, Durvesh Mohammed and Tudor Rogojina.