GCSE results day Northampton: Thomas Becket Catholic School ‘immensely proud'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thomas Becket Catholic School – immensely proud with improved GCSE outcomes from last year’s results and follows significant achievements of the school’s successful A-level results last week.

Thomas Becket Catholic School has had a wonderful morning celebrating the GCSE results of students who are now proudly looking ahead to their next steps. We are delighted to see that their hard work and determination has opened doors of future opportunity to them. As a school we are extremely delighted that progress and attainment across the board has improved with successes in English, Maths, Music, Spanish and Sport. We are also very happy to report that we have seen a 50% increase in the number of grade 9s awarded this year.

“Our young people should be very proud of their results. This success is the result of the commitment and hard work that students have demonstrated throughout the past two years. Everyone at the school has remained committed and worked hard to give our students the greatest chance of success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I speak on behalf of all staff at Thomas Becket Catholic School when I say that we are immensely proud of their achievements. We are very excited to see them take their next steps into further education and look forward to watching them flourish and achieve their potential. I hope students can now celebrate their deserved success and enjoy some time with family and friends.”(Paul McCahill, Headteacher)

Celebrating successful results

Recognition and particular individual successes include:

Daniel Jaison achieved nine 9s and one 8

Angela Illukudiyil achieved five 9s, two 8s and two 7s

Kelly Numfor Tengu achieved five 9s, two 8s and four 7s

Celebrating outstanding results

Our staff are on hand to help support and guide all students as they look ahead to confirm future plans. We have a number of students accepting sixth form places, others are heading into apprenticeships or college. Exciting times ahead for all!