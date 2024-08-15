20 percent of all A-Level grades achieved at Northampton school were A or A*

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One Northampton school is celebrating after 20 percent of all A-Level grades achieved were A or A*.

Thomas Becket Catholic School has seen significant improvements and successes across all subjects in the sixth form.

The school says 20 percent of A-Level grades achieved were A*- A and 58 percent of BTEC grades achieved were Distinction and Distinction*. In Art, English, Further Maths, Geography, Physics, Polish and RE all grades achieved were 100% A* - C.

Individual successes

Celebrating successful results and destinations

Ethan Pettifer who achieved 3 A* in Physics, Mathematics and Further Mathematics, and has achieved a place at Fitzwilliam College at the University of Cambridge to read Natural Sciences

Maire Hewitt who achieved 3 As in Geography, History and Art, and has achieved a place at Loughborough University to study Fine Art

Danas Jonaitis secured A*, A and B to study Engineering at the Russell Group University of York.

Subject successes

75% A*- A grades in Physics

67% A*- A grades in Maths

100% A - B grades in Art and Design

100% A*- B grades in Further Maths

100% A* - C grades in Italian

Headteacher Paul McCahill said: "Our young people should be extremely proud of their results. This success is the result of the commitment and hard work that students have demonstrated throughout the Sixth Form. Everyone at the school has remained committed and worked hard to give our students the greatest chance of success.

"I speak on behalf of all staff at TBCS when I say that we are incredibly proud of their achievements. We are very excited to see them take their next steps into higher education, employment or apprenticeships and look forward to watching them flourish and achieve their potential.

"I hope students can now celebrate their deserved success and enjoy some time with family and friends.”

Victoria Donovan, head of sixth form added: “I am incredibly proud of all our Year 13 students who received their results today. It is the best set of results the school has achieved in a number of years, and this is testament to the students’ hard work and high-levels of motivation, along with the efforts of their subject teachers.

"I often remind them that they are so much more than their results, and this is evident in the resilient, courteous, and caring young people they have shown themselves to be. They should be delighted with all they have achieved, not just in their results, but the wonderful young people they have become who will undoubtedly take their place as valuable members of society."