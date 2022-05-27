Famous former pupils of Northampton School for Boys: From rugby players to scientists

1. Francis Harry Compton Crick

Francis Harry Compton Crick, pictured here in 1993 in front of a blackboard, explaining his work to discover the molecular structure on DNA for which he shared the 1962 Physiology and Medicine Nobel Prize with US geneticist James Dewedy Watson and Maurice Wilkins. Crick was born in 1916 in Northampton. A critical influence in Crick's career was his friendship, beginning in 1951, with J. D. Watson, then a young man of 23, leading in 1953 to the proposal of the double-helical structure for DHA and the replication scheme.

Photo: DANIEL MORDZINSKI