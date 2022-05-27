Famous former pupils of Northampton School for Boys: From rugby players to scientists

Northampton School for Boys has a rich history in the town, starting as a grammar school in 1541. Here are just some of the many former pupils who have gone on to achieve great things.
1. Francis Harry Compton Crick
Francis Harry Compton Crick, pictured here in 1993 in front of a blackboard, explaining his work to discover the molecular structure on DNA for which he shared the 1962 Physiology and Medicine Nobel Prize with US geneticist James Dewedy Watson and Maurice Wilkins. Crick was born in 1916 in Northampton. A critical influence in Crick's career was his friendship, beginning in 1951, with J. D. Watson, then a young man of 23, leading in 1953 to the proposal of the double-helical structure for DHA and the replication scheme.
Photo: DANIEL MORDZINSKI
2. Alan Moore
One of Northampton's most famous sons, Alan Moore was born in 1953 and attended Northampton Grammar School, the predecessor to Northampton School for Boys. He is most well known for his work in graphic novels and science fiction. Alan often uses Northampton as a backdrop for his work. A fascinating man with a worldwide following.
Photo: National World
3. Malcolm Arnold
Composer Sir Malcolm Arnold was born in Northampton where his love of music grew. He attended Northampton Town and County Grammar School, the predecessor to NSB and his works included symphonies, concertos, chamber music and brass band. He won an Oscar in 1957 for his score for The Bridge on the River Kwai. He died in 2006.
Photo: Submitted
4. Stewart Faulkner
Stewart Faulkner, pictured here in 1990 in action during the Long Jump event at the Pearl Assurance Belfast Games in Belfast, was a former pupil of NSB. Born in 1969, he represented England at Commonwealth Games in 1990 and Great Britain in the Seoul Olympics in 1988.
Photo: Gray Mortimore