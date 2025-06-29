Elizabeth Woodville School wins ‘Most Inspirational Secondary School’ at MK Inspiration Awards

A team effort

We are delighted to share that Elizabeth Woodville School – Deanshanger Campus has been awarded ‘Most Inspirational Secondary School’ at the MK Inspiration Awards, held on Saturday 22nd June at Stadium MK.

The MK Inspiration Awards shine a spotlight on individuals, schools, and organisations that are making a positive impact in the wider Milton Keynes community. Judged by a panel and supported by public nominations, the awards are a celebration of passion, resilience, and leadership across sectors.

To have been shortlisted was an honour in itself, to win is a deeply proud moment for our entire EWS school community.

This award recognises the strength of our values and the daily commitment of our staff, students, and families. It acknowledges the hard work that often goes unseen – the early mornings, late nights, extra care, and small moments of encouragement that help shape confident, compassionate young people. From the classroom to the sports field, from music and drama to STEM, and from student leadership to inclusion work, we are proud to champion every talent and every voice.

EWS Deanshanger

We extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported our nomination and voted for us, as well as the wider community who support us every day. Whether you're a parent helping with homework, a member of our staff team going the extra mile, or a local partner who believes in our mission, this award is yours too.

Headteacher Hannah Jones shared her pride in the award, saying:

“We are truly honoured to receive this award. It’s a reflection of the everyday efforts of our students, staff, and wider school community. We never set out to win recognition – we simply aim to do our best for the young people in our care. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together and deeply grateful to all who continue to support us.”

We will be proudly displaying the award at our Deanshanger Campus and will continue to use this recognition as fuel to keep raising aspirations, nurturing potential, and providing an environment where all students feel seen, supported, and inspired.

Congratulations again to our whole community, this is your win.