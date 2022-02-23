Appeal for school governors in Daventry district to help shape future of multi academy trust
New governors needed for Kilsby, Badby, Weedon and Woodford primary schools
School governors are invited to help shape the future of Innovate Multi Academy Trust, which comprises Badby, Kilsby, Weedon Bec and Woodford Halse Primary Schools.
Terry Lifford, chair of Governors at Woodford Halse Primary School, said: "The first level of commitment is the preparation for and regular attendance at Governing body meetings – usually once every half term.
"By regular attendance, you begin to understand how the school operates, what a complex organization it is and the heavy expectations it carries.
"For me, the most rewarding is being involved in the daily life of the school - working with children, taking part in field trips, attending school functions, getting to know the staff and making sure they know they are valued.
"Others may opt to use their professional acumen to support and advise the senior leaders."
Terry said being a school governor is always interesting, stimulating and at times challenging.
She added: "The level of satisfaction of being a valued team member, playing an active part in the development and education of our children is very high."
Volunteers need a wide variety of skills and experiences; these do not need to be in education. Full induction and training will be provided.
For more information, visit https://www.innovatemat.org/about-us/governance