Cosmic Superstars wonders of space event forges a path for diversity in STEAM

Cosmic Superstar's latest STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) event, celebrated a resounding success with its 'Wonders Of Space' event held at Whittlebury Hall earlier this month.

The event, which aimed to ignite curiosity and passion for space exploration among diverse young minds, attracted families from across the region. Attendees were treated to a day filled with immersive exhibits, hands-on workshops including slime making, and captivating presentations including the exciting launch of a new project to encourage young people to get involved with the challenge to tackle space debris.

Highlights of the event included interactive displays showcasing the wonders of the cosmos, junk modelling workshops, VR experiences and mesmerising planetarium shows that transported attendees on a journey through the universe, into rainforests and back to the time of the dinosaurs!

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to our 'Wonders Of Space' event at Whittlebury Hall," said Kamelia Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Cosmic Superstars. "It was truly inspiring to see so many young minds engaged and enthusiastic about the mysteries of space. Events like these are essential in fostering a love for STEAM subjects and inspiring the next diverse generation of innovators and explorers."

Kamelia Singh Co-Founder and CEO Cosmic Superstars

Cosmic Superstars was created to support diversity in the STEAM industry and inspire young people to bridge the shortage of skilled workers and education gaps by driving change.

Students from disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to study STEAM subjects and only 9% of of the current STEAM workforce are from ethnic backgrounds. Couple this with the fact that less than a quarter of STEAM workers are female, and just 11% of engineering professionals reported a disability, and it's clear that the industry needs to tap into the potential of all STEAM enthusiasts at a young age.

Kamelia is a dedicated advocate for diversity and inclusion in STEAM careers and was acknowledged for her exceptional efforts in championing diversity for the next generation of professionals with an 'Inspirational Woman in STEM' award at the House of Lords in Westminster.

She cites her daughter Amariah as her inspiration for Cosmic Superstars, after searching for clubs and communities to support Amariah's love for space and the universe and finding very little out there. Kamelia explains: “I embarked on finding clubs and communities that could nurture her understanding and grow her knowledge. Whilst I found pockets of forums, places, and online content (which we champion and link to) there was nothing that I could find to support Amariah’s inquisitive mind.

Slime Making Station

"Not all kids are interested in the same things. Our young people need a community of people like them in some form, and especially young girls interested in STEAM with particular interests in Space, the Universe and the World around us – both physically and virtually."

Kamelia hopes that the diverse range of speakers and mentors at the event who have succeeded in STEAM careers can inspire and empower young people to pursue similar paths: "By showcasing individuals from different backgrounds who have overcome challenges and achieved success in STEAM fields, young people can see themselves represented and feel encouraged to pursue their interests”.