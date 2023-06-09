Works are well underway to build a brand new secondary school for more than 1,000 students on the edge of Northampton.

Construction work began in March on the multi-million pound ‘Northampton School’ for 1,200 students in Thorpeville, near Moulton.

Now three months into the build, the school seems to be progressing well, with a large red two-storey structure being developed.

The secondary school is being built in Thorpeville, near Moulton

The school, for both boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 16, is being funded by the Government and run by Northampton School for Boys (NSB) Academy Trust, with no interference from the local authority, thus making it a 'free school'.

The Department for Education (DfE) and the site’s building contractors, Algeco, have confirmed that the school will be completed by summer 2024. According to Algeco, the published contract value for the site is £27.6million.

Until the school is complete, students starting in September 2023 will attend temporary accommodation at Northampton School For Boys in Billing Road.

A Northampton School for Boys (NSB) Academy Trust spokesman said: "The new school will help meet the significant additional need in the area for secondary school places due to growth in the town's primary school population and to the extensive new housing being built in and around Northampton."

Here's what the school is set to look like once complete in Summer 2024

Plans to build the school were approved by WNC in February 2022.

Several sites were considered by the DfE but the 24-acre plot in Thorpeville, provided by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), was deemed the most suitable.

WNC cabinet member for finance Malcolm Longley previously said: “We believe that providing this land is an excellent opportunity to secure a new school in an area where one is needed.”

The scheme will see the school leased to the provider on a 125-year agreement with a peppercorn rent.

Nearby, thousands of homes are being built as part of the Overstone Gate housing development just off the A43.

Also nearby, plans were refused in October to allow a Burger King, Costa Coffee and 24/7 BP petrol station to open on land at the corner of Sywell Road and Kettering Road (A43).