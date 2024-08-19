Construction complete on new multi-million pound school in Northampton as facility set to open in coming weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction is now complete on a new multi-million pound school in Northampton and students are set to walk through the doors in the coming weeks.

Northampton School, in Thorpeville near Moulton, has been under construction for around 18 months. It is now complete and will open to students on September 4 for the new school year. Year 8 students will be welcomed first, followed by Year 7.

The school has a capacity of 1,200 students and will welcome girls and boys aged 11 to 16, as part of a ‘free’ school funded by the Government and run by Northampton School for Boys (NSB) Academy Trust. It will have no local authority involvement.

Headteacher designate Matthew Edwards previously emphasised the school’s affiliation with The Northampton School for Boys (NSB) Academy Trust.

Northampton School is ready to open to students in September.

He said: "Northampton School will seek to mirror the ethos and curriculum of Northampton School for Boys (NSB) as it firmly believes that this educational approach will have similarly outstanding success in a co-educational school.”

Mr Edwards added that because of the schools' close ties, Northampton School students completing Year 11 and meeting GCSE requirements can automatically join Northampton School for Boys’ Sixth Form.

Assistant headteacher Katy-Jane Wilkins previously said the performing arts facilities and sports fields are going to be "amazing” for students.

According to construction company Algeco UK, the buildings at the new school were created utilising modern methods of construction in a quality-controlled offsite environment, ensuring the highest standards of workmanship and Health and Safety.

Phil Pavey, managing director at Algeco Offsite Solutions (OSS), said: “This is one of the most exciting projects Algeco UK has worked on – planning and constructing a series of buildings to ensure the students of Northampton have the best possible education has been very motivational for all of us.

“We sincerely hope the new Northampton School is a place where teachers and students alike will find a welcoming and inspirational environment, as well as being a fantastic focal point in the community.”

Algeco UK wanted to thank all the 137 staff and contractors involved in the project over the 18-month build.

The school is being leased to the provider on a 125-year agreement with a nominal peppercorn rent. According to Algeco, the project is valued at around £28 million.