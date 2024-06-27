Construction work nears completion at multi-million pound school on the edge of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction works are nearing completion at a multi-million pound secondary school being built on the edge of Northampton.

The brand new Northampton School for 1,200 students in Thorpeville, near Moulton, is almost finished.

The school, for both boys and girls aged 11 to 16, is being funded by the Government and run by Northampton School for Boys (NSB) Academy Trust, making it a 'free school' with no local authority involvement.

According to on-site architects Watson Batty, the school is set to be completed this summer. The initial completion date was April 2024.

A Watson Batty spokesman said: “Work is progressing well at our new Department for Education school project with Algeco UK for Northampton School. All of the platform modules have now been installed, alongside the hybrid construction of the sports and assembly/dining halls. The project, which is due to be completed this summer, includes natural and artificial outdoor sports facilities.”

Contractors Algeco highlighted the use of a “cutting-edge” modular system for the new school. An Algeco spokesman said: “With all the benefits of our platform design modular solution, Northampton School is shaping up to be a development that the industry should take note of. It is delivering a school that is better performing and low carbon than most other developments.”

Headteacher designate Matthew Edwards emphasised the school’s affiliation with The Northampton School for Boys (NSB) Academy Trust.

He said: "Northampton School will seek to mirror the ethos and curriculum of Northampton School for Boys (NSB) as it firmly believes that this educational approach will have similarly outstanding success in a co-educational school.”

Mr Edwards added that because of the schools' close ties, Northampton School students completing Year 11 and meeting GCSE requirements can automatically join Northampton School for Boys’ Sixth Form.

Assistant headteacher Katy-Jane Wilkins previously said the performing arts facilities and sports fields are going to be "amazing” for students.

Construction work on the school began in March 2023.

Approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in February 2022, the school is being built on a 24-acre plot in Thorpeville. The Department for Education (DfE) selected this site as the most suitable from several potential locations.

The school is being leased to the provider on a 125-year agreement with a nominal peppercorn rent.