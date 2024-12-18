Community art project sees primary pupils transform Northampton International Academy entrance

Primary pupils at Northampton International Academy and Castle Primary School have transformed a previously bare, brick wall into a vibrant, large-scale mural that aims to enhance the experience of everyone visiting the school.

Pupils attended design workshops led by community arts programme Lemonpop Workshops where they brainstormed ideas, shared their own values and thought about the concept of community and what it means to them. They explored various themes that they felt were important to come up with the final design which brings together bright colours, creativity and community spirit.

Around 30 #EMATter pupils from both schools worked together to paint their final design on to the wall next to Northampton International Academy Primary school entrance (Alliston Gardens).

Daniel Lugg, Executive Leader at Castle Academy and Northampton International Academy (Primary phase) said: “Working on this mural has given pupils from both schools the chance to work together, sharing their thoughts and ideas and ultimately create something that everyone in the community can enjoy. It’s a great example of the commitment both schools have in fostering creativity in our pupils and it’s been wonderful to see the pupils involved find their creative voices through this project.”

NIA student Theophany said: “I feel amazing because it is a great opportunity to do this with our schools.”

Another NIA student Aleksandra said: "I hope everyone who sees it feels proud of what we did.”

The wall design was also made possible through the support of the following businesses: Certified Pro Installs, Dee Joinery, Hardy Signs, Weedwise, and Mechanical Services Ltd who provided funding and resources for the project.

Castle Academy and Northampton International Academy are part of East Midlands Academy Trust.