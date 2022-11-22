Children at Earls Barton Primary School take part in Remembrance
The children of Earls Barton Primary School took part in a variety of activities to help mark Remembrance on the 11th of November.
At 10:50am, children gathered together on the Key Stage 1 playground to listen to poems and music to help them reflect. They then observed their two minutes silence respectfully, as signalled by the cannon firing from the roof of All Saints Church. Every child in the school also painted a poppy on to a pebble for Remembrance and these were lined around the perimeter of the school, for adults and children to reflect as they entered and left the school site.
