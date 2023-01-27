Children at Child First Nursery Moulton achieve five stars in gardening award.

The award scheme ran by the Royal Horticultural Society has given the children an opportunity to develop the garden whilst building their knowledge of the natural environment and use of tools. The award has enabled us to share our knowledge and our produce within the local community.

A spokesperson said: “Being awarded the "5 stars" Gardener Award is a huge achievement, gained by completing 5 levels which have been challenging but manageable, but we are even more proud due to the age of the children completing these, some of the children being as young as 2yrs. The individual levels covered areas such as garden planning, using tools safely, growing and harvesting fruit and vegetables and sharing our garden with the local community.”