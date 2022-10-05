Celebrating diversity labelled a priority for Northampton primary school as they host international food event

A Northampton primary school hosted an international food event on Tuesday (October 4) to celebrate the diversity and cultures of the students and their families.

After the success of the event last year, Castle Academy, off Barrack Road, knew it would only be right to welcome the parents and their children back for the event as the first of the new academic year.

The students were invited to bring in food from their cultures and wear traditional clothing to the event, which was held for an hour after school.

Mother Anita (left) and her daughter Aubrey (right), a year three pupil at Castle Academy, attended the international food event in their traditional dress from Ghana. Anita praised the school for celebrating the diversity of its students and their families.

Daniel Lugg head of school said: “Diversity is one of our unique selling points. Two-thirds of our students speak English as an additional language and we want to celebrate that and the cultures they come from.

“We speak over 40 languages as a school, which makes us a unique place – and we strive to be a happy and positive environment and school community.

“Events like this bring everyone together and it shows what we’re all about.”

It was again a huge success, as students and their families piled into the school hall to try table after table of food brought in to celebrate the occasion.

One of the attendees was Anita Adu, mother of year three student Aubrey. They came dressed in vibrant matching dresses from Ghana, which hold a special place in their hearts.

Anita said: “It’s great that Castle Academy holds events like this because we get to show and celebrate our cultures.

“Normally we all wear similar clothing and it doesn’t distinguish our backgrounds and who we are. Wearing these outfits makes us feel good.

“I have to hand it to Castle Academy – they are great when it comes to embracing the diversity of the students.”

Pictured are year one (left) and reception (right) pupils in their traditional Romanian dress. The students were encouraged to wear outfits that reflected their culture.

Anita, who was born in Ghana and moved to Northampton around 10 years ago, added that their traditional dress is “colourful and joyous” as they want to stand out.

Coming out of the pandemic, Castle Academy put together a calendar of events to re-engage with parents and invite them into school – which is when the international food event was first introduced.

“Parents have looked forward to this event since the last one,” said Daniel. “I hope occasions like this mean a lot to the parents – as we take pride in celebrating and shouting about the diversity here at the school.

This year three pupil dressed in a traditional Indian outfit was among many students who proudly wore outfits that celebrated their background and culture.

“Rather than focusing solely on academics, which are of course very important to us, we also really value celebrating who we are.”

Now the first event of the academic year has been a success, the academy is looking forward to what the rest of the jam-packed autumn term has to offer.

At Castle Academy, parents are invited for termly catch ups with the head of school. They will soon join Daniel to share their views.

Daniel said: “The students and parents know we are on a continuous learning journey, and our motto is that we never stop learning.”