CCTV cameras in Northants secondary school toilets turned off while external review takes place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A secondary school in Northamptonshire which installed CCTV cameras in toilets to help monitor anti-social behaviour has paused the recordings while a safeguarding review is carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of parents with children at Sponne School in Towcester contacted the Chron this week following the installation of cameras in toilets during the Christmas holidays.

They reported the mood among parents at the 1,400-pupil school is that of ‘outrage’ after youngsters returned to school on Monday January 6 to find they were being recorded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took a day for headteacher Graham Forbes to write to parents on Tuesday January 7 explaining the thought process behind the decision.

Sponne School on Brackley Road, Towcester. Photo: Google

Mr Forbes said: “Recently, we have observed an increase in incidents of anti-social behaviour and vandalism within the school toilets, which poses a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of our students.

"This is also in response to student surveys where students have highlighted the toilets as an area of concern for them.

"To address these issues effectively, we are installing some Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) in the toilet areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a number of complaints, the school has now decided to turn off the CCTV while an external review takes place. This was communicated to parents and carers in a follow-up letter on Wednesday (January 8).

In a statement to the Chron Mr Forbes said: “The school has employed a consultancy agency to review the use of the CCTV and ensure all appropriate risk assessments and safeguards are in place to provide reassurance for all our key stakeholders.

"Until this is completed we have made the decision to turn off the cameras and they will not be activated again until this review is completed and a further Data Protection Impact Assessment and a consultation exercise has been undertaken with parents and carers to seek their views on the installation of CCTV within the communal toilet areas.”

Mr Forbes stressed that his school will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour from students and vaping is not permitted on the school site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the letter to parents and carers, he said: “This is a growing concern nationally and Sponne School is no different in wanting to address these issues.

“The school’s intention is to ensure the safety of students however, despite many parents being in full support, we acknowledge there is a feeling of concern within the community and would like to work with all our

stakeholders to come to an amicable resolution."

The cameras that were installed contain a ‘privacy mask’, which automatically blacks out sensitive areas such as urinals and cubicles and no images of the students within these sensitive areas have been captured, according to the headteacher.

He added that the the use of school CCTV is fully compliant with the UK GDPR laws and that along with vape detectors, there has been ‘noticeable improvement’ in the overall safety and security of the school premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The music and science academy, which caters for pupils aged 11-18, was given an outstanding Ofsted report in 2012.

Mr Forbes joined the school in September last year after spending 20 years at Icknield High School, 13 of them as a Senior Leader.

To earn an invite, students need 96 percent attendance and good behaviour over the course of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One parent has said the rules have created “anxiety among some of the students”.

Mr Forbes defended the rules saying: “All Year 11 students will have the same opportunity to attend the school prom and end-of-year celebrations.”