Building connections at Collingtree C of E Primary School

Collingtree C of E Primary School, part of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), is stepping up its support for families and pupils with additions to its wraparound care offer and changes to the school environment this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The small and welcoming primary school has transformed the learning environment to help build stronger links between the infant and junior year groups. Previously, the younger Reception and Year 1 pupils and older pupils were in separate buildings, with younger pupils having to move back and forth to use the facilities in the main building.

All pupils are now housed within the main building, enhanced by the addition of a new outdoor play and learning area. The smaller building continues to serve a range of school functions and is also used by Collingtree Day Nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the main school building there is also a dedicated wraparound care provision space, hosting extended breakfast and afterschool clubs that run from 7.50am to 5.30pm, along with other extra-curricular clubs such as board games, arts and crafts, cookery, construction and film night.

Building connections at Collingtree C of E Primary School

Rebecca Osborne, Headteacher, said: “Bringing all our pupils together under one roof has already made such a positive difference. It’s helping us strengthen the sense of community across the school and gives children more chances to learn from each other and play together.

“Having a dedicated space for extended wraparound care also makes life easier for families. Being able to offer this means parents can get on with their working day, happy in the knowledge pupils are enjoying a safe, engaging environment before and after school, with a wide range of activities to support their interests and wellbeing.”

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO of PDET, added: “We’re always proud to support our schools in making decisions that will benefit their individual communities – they know what their children and families need best. Bringing younger and older pupils together helps to develop social skills, foster confidence and build empathy across both groups, and we are delighted to hear it’s already been received so well by all.”

To find out more about Collingtree C of E Primary School please visit their website: www.collingtreeprimary.org.uk