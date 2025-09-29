Braunston CE Primary School is celebrating after an incredibly positive SIAMS report

Braunston CE Primary School, part of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), is celebrating a glowing SIAMS inspection report which recognises the school's courageous and compassionate ethos.

SIAMS inspections evaluate how effectively schools foster a strong Christian ethos, setting the foundations for ensuring pupils, staff, and the wider community can flourish.

The inspection praised Braunston CE Primary School for creating a culture where pupils are empowered to speak up, take initiative, and face challenges with confidence, reflecting a vision that is firmly rooted in Christian values.

In addition, the inspector found that the vision “Learning for life in all its fullness” (John 10:10) is not only deeply embedded but actively shapes the school’s daily life and strategic direction.

Braunston CE Primary School celebrate SIAMS outcome

One of the most distinctive strengths highlighted in the report was that “the culture of the school encourages pupils to be courageous. They are confident their voices will be heard.” It was also noted that “pupils therefore have the confidence to speak about issues that concern them and believe they can bring about change.”

Lianna Willis, Headteacher at Braunston CE Primary School, said: “We are incredibly proud of the outcome of this inspection. Our Christian vision, ‘Learning for life in all its fullness,’ is truly lived by everyone in our school community. I’m delighted that the inspection recognised the care, commitment and passion that our staff, pupils and families bring every day.”

Other key findings from the report included:

“The school motto, ‘We Care,’ inspires pupils to consider the needs of others.”

“Collective worship is a joyful and cherished part of the day, celebrating the school’s distinctive Christian ethos. It inspires pupils and staff, offering time to reflect, pray, and grow spiritually.”

“Religious education (RE) has a high priority at the school enabling pupils to acquire a strong knowledge of Christianity and other world religions.”

“Each morning, the school offers a warm and personalised welcome. This emphasises the strong sense of care and belonging within a loving culture.”

“Pupils thrive, discovering and developing their unique talents.”

“Regular visits from the Friendly Club help pupils and elderly village residents prosper together.”

Braunston CE Primary School

The report also praised the school’s focus on providing leadership opportunities for pupils, with initiatives that “create significant change in their locality”, including the leadership council, eco committee, anti-bullying committee, sports council and reflections committee.

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO at PDET, added: “This report is a fantastic recognition of the distinctive Christian ethos that runs through every part of Braunston CE Primary.

“It reflects the vision, care and determination of the entire school community. We are proud to see the school’s values enabling everyone to learn and flourish together.”