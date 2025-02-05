Battle of bright ideas as local students selected to compete in global Dragon’s Den style competition

Based on the concept of the popular show the Dragon’s Den, the competition is called Perfect Pitch and encourages Year 11 to Year 13 students from OneSchool Global to develop and present an innovative new business plan.

OneSchool Global has a global network of 120 schools, including 24 in the UK, and 20 teams of five students from around the world, including Addison Calder, Kelsey Latimer and Talitha Chattell from OneSchool Global Northampton, will compete for the best business idea in a truly global initiative.

At this stage of the competition, each team must develop a business idea or product and create a three-minute promotional video. The top seven teams will then progress to the final round with finalists announced in February. Finalists will then put forward their business ideas live via Zoom to a panel of established business leaders who will test out their pitch during a Q&A session.

OneSchool Global is attended by children from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, and follows an innovative pedagogy, the ‘Learning to Learn’ framework, where students are supported by teachers to take ownership of their learning and develop the skills they need for self-direction.

Kelsey Latimer, Year 12 at OneSchool Global Northampton

Speaking about the competition, Matthew Phillips, Global Head of Education at OneSchool Global, said:“The Perfect Pitch competition encourages our students to think outside the box and develop innovative and creative business ideas that can have a real-world impact. This perfectly complements our approach to teaching by giving our students the opportunity to put their skills to use on a project that can contribute to the world outside of school, in a fun and collaborative environment.

“Just like in the show the Dragon’s Den, students will have to create a comprehensive business plan that sets out a monetary amount they are seeking in start-up capital in exchange for a percentage of their business.

“We want our students to broaden their horizons and know that they can accomplish anything they put their minds to, and Perfect Pitch is designed to support this. May the best idea win!”OneSchool Global Northampton Perfect Pitch participants Addison, Kelsey and Talitha said it is a great opportunity to get creative and test ideas in a supportive setting.

Addison Calder, Year 12 student at OneSchool Global Northampton, said:“The opportunity to take part in this competition has been a huge privilege. It’s exciting to receive feedback from experienced professionals while collaborating with peers from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Talitha Chattell of OneSchool Global Northampton

“This competition truly reflects the global nature of modern business and inspires me to bring my best to the table."

Kelsey Latimer, Year 12 at OneSchool Global Northampton, said:“Being selected for the Global Perfect Pitch competition feels like a massive privilege. The opportunity to collaborate with students from around the world is greatly inspiring — it reminds me how connected we all are.

“Sharing ideas with such a diverse group has been eye-opening, and I’m looking forward to hearing the judges' feedback on our business pitch. I know the advice we receive will be invaluable, shaping not just this project but also my future aspirations.”