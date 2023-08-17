There are celebrations at Malcolm Arnold Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, today as students open their A level and vocational results.

Teenagers sat the exams in May and June and have been waiting to see if they have achieved the grades they need to move on to the next stage of their lives.

It has been another challenging year in education, with schools across the country continuing to deal with the fall-out of the pandemic. But at Malcolm Arnold Academy extra support and care was put in place to ensure all students were prepared for success.

Alexandru and Mohammad Samiur collect their A level results

The impact was clear when today, many students received confirmed offers for university and apprenticeship places. Congratulations to:

Rosella who achieved an A* in Religious Studies with A grades in History and English Literature, and will be studying philosophy at University College London.

Alexandru secured top grades in Maths, Physics, Computer Science and Further Maths and will be studying Electronic Engineering and Artificial Intelligence at Southampton University.

Mohammad Samiur achieved excellent grades in Maths, Physics, Biology and Chemistry and will be studying Natural Science at University of Loughborough.

Valerie will be studying Russian and Politics at the University of Manchester after studying A Level Russian, French, English Literature and History.

Malcolm Arnold Academy school is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 34 primary and secondary schools, educating over 1400 children and young people, and has a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through the provision of world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding opportunities to students.

Jane Buggins, Principal at Malcolm Arnold Academy said: “Congratulations to all of our students on their results. We are incredibly proud of our students’ successes; these results are thoroughly deserved and testament not only to the determination and diligence of our students but also of our teachers and staff who have enabled students to excel in all aspects of school life. We would like to thank all of our school families for their support and wish our students every success as they progress onto their university or higher apprenticeship course.”

Rosella is thrilled with her A level results

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “At David Ross Education Trust, we are delighted with the results from Year 13. The grades reflect the hard work and dedication from both students and staff, and given that it’s been another tough year, I offer my whole-hearted congratulations to all. I wish all of our students good luck with whatever they do next, whether that be at university, in an apprenticeship or in the world of work.”

Schools Minister, Nick Gibb said: “Congratulations to all those receiving their results for their A Levels and GCSEs this summer. Students from Malcolm Arnold Academy should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved and we are hugely grateful to teachers for all their hard work.

“For many pupils, these will have been the first formal set of exams they have ever taken and we have done everything that we can to ensure they are walking away with qualifications that hold value now and in the future.