A Level results day: Brooke Weston Academy celebrates Year 13 results success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brooke Weston Academy is celebrating another successful year of Post-16 examination results. The school said “All 120 students have worked extremely hard over the past two years and are immensely proud of their achievements and future destinations. Thanks to our staff for the support and encouragement they have shown our students and for continuing to provide a high-quality learning experience.”

“Our curriculum and dedicated team of staff work hard to ensure our students develop a love of learning as well as the provisions to strive, which has been reflected in their results. We will be providing support and assistance to all students that require it in the upcoming weeks and wish our students every success in the future.”

Top-performing students include Marcus Ciobanu, Ellis Johnson, Anais Johnson and Gabriela Marzec who collectively achieved 10 A* grades. Marcus and Ellis are both off to the University of Warwick to study Mathematics. All students have worked consistently hard throughout their time at Brooke Weston. Marcus gave some words of wisdom to existing students about to embark upon their A-levels. He said ‘Make sure to complete past papers, listen to your teachers and work hard. The jump from GCSE to A-level is immense and should not be underestimated.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teodora Marinescu has received exceptional results and has secured a place to study Mathematics at the prestigious University of Oxford.

Mia Brown celebrates A-level results at Brooke Weston Academy

Other top performers include Ruby Markham, Mia Brown and Nathan Wiffen who achieved a grade profile of A*/A grades. Ruby is going on to study Medicine at the University Nottingham as she would like to become a Paediatrician in the future. Mia is going to the University of York to study Molecular Biology and is considering a career in the NHS following this. Nathan is going to the University of Birmingham to study Economics. A large number of students achieved a grade profile consisting of A*, A and B grades, which is a tremendous achievement, and many others achieved exceptional individual results.

Over 70% of students this year are going to university with the remainder opting for professional or vocational apprenticeships. A number of students have secured places at highly prestigious universities. These include Daisy Scott (Educational Psychology at University of York), Ella Bissell (Psychology at University of Brighton), Ethan Donaghy (Computer Science at University of Birmingham), Annareka Kobli (Neuroscience at University of Nottingham) and many more!

Some students have secured impressive apprenticeships with highly respected employers. Jack-Brent Thomas, who achieved 2 A*’s and an A, has secured a degree-apprenticeship with the Foreign Development Welfare Office affiliated with London Southbank University. Jack has been an integral part of our student leadership team and has taken pride in representing Brooke Weston Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust said:

Nathan Wiffen celebrates A-level results at Brooke Weston Academy

"Today we celebrate our wonderful students and their families, all of whom have participated in creating the positive learning culture we promote throughout Brooke Weston Trust. The support from parents plays a vital role in this partnership, helping us achieve the best outcomes for our young people. We also thank all the teaching and support staff at Brooke Weston Academy, who have enabled our students to showcase our core value of Ambition For All."