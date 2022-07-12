9 Northamptonshire primary schools achieve outstanding reading results

Pupils from nine Northamptonshire primary schools, which are all part of the David Ross Education Trust, have achieved high results in their phonics screening tests – with the trust average being 89 percent.

Despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the nine schools have exceeded the national benchmark for the phonics test back in 2019 – which was 82 percent.

The nine schools are Newnham Academy, Welton Academy, Greenfields Primary, Cedar Road Academy, Rockingham Primary, Malcolm Arnold Academy, Briar Hill Primary, Kings Heath Primary, and Eastfield Academy.

Among the highest performing were Newnham Academy with 100 percent, Welton Academy with 94.7 percent, and Greenfields Primary with 91.7 percent.

Simon Rose director of primary education at the David Ross Education Trust said: “These excellent results are a testament to the commitment of all our teaching and support staff.

“The past few years have been exceptionally challenging and we are so proud of their efforts to ensure pupils continue to develop vital literacy skills.”

Phonics is a way of teaching reading by focusing on the sounds of individual letters and when they are combined, which encourages children to ‘sound out’ new or unfamiliar words.

Sol Johnson principal at Newnham Academy and Welton Academy – the two highest performing – said: “It is a privilege to lead two schools where both communities see such importance in the delivery of quality phonics sessions.

“The skills the children have at such an early age will undoubtedly help the rest of their learning journey, and the results at both schools are indicative of the daily efforts of the pupils and teams.”

Mr Johnson says the work they do is completely supported by parents at home, who are committed to helping consolidate what their children learn in school.

Ruth Miskin Training has been working with the trust since 2017, helping teachers to ensure every child leaves year one as a reader.