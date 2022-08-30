8-year-old Northampton boy passes GCSE maths with highest grade possible

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An eight-year-old boy from Northampton recently passed GCSE maths with the highest grade you can achieve - a 9.

Kautilya Katariya, who attends Wootton Park School, sat the exam when he was in year three.

This comes after he taught himself computer programming using a free resource during the pandemic. He held the Guinness World Record for ‘youngest computer programmer’ aged six.

Kautilya Katariya, pictured, sat the GCSE when he was in year three and is now looking to progress to sitting his A-Level exam.

Ishwari Katariya, his father, said: “Me and his mother are really proud of him and the amazing work he is doing.

“It was great to see him feel so accomplished.”

After assessing Kautilya’s ability in the subject, he was taught maths alongside year 10, 11 and 12 students.

He is currently competing with university and professional programmers in coding, and is an IBM Certified Artificial Intelligence Professional.

One of Kautilya’s aims is to build a community of like minded young people to discuss and connect over problem solving, across maths, computing and coding.

Ishwari said: “There was only so much we could help Kautilya with because of his advanced level.

“Peer-to-peer learning will allow them to solve problems together - especially for people like him who haven’t received special coaching or tutoring.”

Kautilya has been asked to attend a number of talks, summits and conferences - including being invited by the Prime Minister of the UAE to speak at the World Government Summit this year.

He discussed how he became a programmer at such a young age and how the government can support young talent like him.

His first conference was in America in 2020 and Ishwari says “Kautilya was very proud of himself when he delivered his speech in front of so many important people from around the world”.

Kautilya has now been invited by the UAE Government to talk at the GITEX technology summit in Dubai.

The eight-year-old has begun work on A-Level maths content and will be speaking to his school about whether they think he should be entered next year.

However, Ishwari said: “The goal isn’t about what exams he can pass, it is for him to be able to learn more about his interests.”