Grammy-nominated British rapper Slowthai is set to begin his trial at Oxford Crown Court this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musician was seen arriving at court today (November 25) as the jury was swore in for the trial, which centres on allegations that the 29-year-old has raped and sexually two women following a gig in 2021.

Judge Ian Pringle told the jury, comprised of eight men and four women, that they were not permitted to discuss the case with anyone, research the case and and told to avoid news reports where possible. He said: “This case may attract some publicity. If it does, please remember a reporter’s report is just their view of the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What matters is what you make of the evidence in the case. Try not to read, listen or watch any reports if it does come about. Remember it is your view of the case that matters.”

Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, is accused of rape and sexual assault against two separate women. | AFP via Getty Images

Who is Slowthai?

Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, grew to prominence in 2019 after receiving critical acclaim for his debut studio album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’. He was also featured on the BBC Sound of 2019 poll that same year, and nominated for the Mercury Music Prize for his debut album.

He has since released two more albums - Tyron in 2021, and Ugly in 2023. He earned his first UK Album number one with Tyron.

Frampton has been embroiled in controversy throughout his career, with the rapper often focusing his work on political topics such as Brexit. During his 2019 Mercury Music Prize performance, he sparked criticism after holding a fake severed head of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slowthai and Katherine Ryan at the 2020 NME Awards (Credit: Getty) | Getty

In 2020, he was also criticised for making sexual comments about comedian and ceremony host Katherine Ryan at the NME Awards. He apologised after the incident, with Ryan also stating that the situation was taken the wrong way.

What has Slowthai been accused of?

Frampton has been accused of rape and sexual assault against two separate woman, alongside co-accused Alex Blake-Walker. The incident is alleged to have taken place after a gig of his on September 9, 2021.

The judge in the trial swore the the jury in on November 25, and said that the trial is expected to last three weeks.

Who is Slowthai married to - does he have children?

Arriving at court on November 25, Frampton was joined and supported by his wife, popstar and ex-The Voice judge Anne-Marie. The pair began dating in early 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer Anne-Marie married Slowthai in July 2022. | AFP via Getty Images

In 2024, it was revealed that the couple had tied the knot after only a few months of dating. The wedding took place in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Anne-Marie gave birth to their first child together in February 2024. Their couple named their first daughter Seven.

Frampton also welcomed a child in a previous relationship. He and ex-partner Katya Kischuk welcomed a son in June 2021. The couple co-parent the child together.

According to HotNewHipHop.com, Frampton is estimated to be worth around $900,000 (US).