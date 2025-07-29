Youth councils unite for greater impact in Northamptonshire

Whitemoor Lakes Residential Centre

Northamptonshire West Youth Council and Northamptonshire North Youth Advisory Board to Empower Young Voices In a move to strengthen youth representation and amplify the voices of young people across the region, NAYC (Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs) are pleased to be hosting the Northamptonshire West Youth Council and the Northamptonshire North Youth Advisory Board on a 2-night residential at their Whitemoor Lakes site this August. This is the first time these two councils have come together, marking a massive milestone in their development of working collaboratively.

Becky Whiting, Team Leader at Youth Development NAYC said " Having the opportunity to bring these two youth councils together, helping to strengthen the great work they do is really exciting. We are very excited to work with these groups and help them to build the skills they will need to come together to produce a county project for the youth. It is great to be working in partnership with West Northants Council, North Northants Council and Clubs for Young People Northamptonshire to bring this residential together"

During their 3 days at the activity centre near Litchfield, the two youth councils will come together to gain valuable experience in teamwork, communication and planning skills. The groups will enjoy some teamwork activities including Problem Soliving, Indoor Enigma and Canoeing.

Hafi Rahman Youth Engagement Coordinator for WNC said “It’s great to see two youth councils coming together to be the voice of Northamptonshire. This residential is a brilliant opportunity to empower young people, ensure their voices are heard and bring about meaningful change across the county.”

“Young people have been given an opportunity to make a difference to the way they lead their lives. They have been given the chance to make themselves known and heard and to be part of the wider community by communicating that which is important to them in both west and north Northamptonshire. By coming together as two youth councils, the impact of young people’s voices will be louder and greater. We look forward to seeing many changes across the county that are positive and young people focused. This is where it starts” Brian McLaughlin NNC Youth Work Co-ordinator.

Sarah Bailey-Shaw, project coordinator for Clubs for Young People Northamptonshire said "We are bringing together two youth Council's, and this is a powerful step forward for youth voice in the county. The upcoming residential at the end of August will see Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) and the two Youth Advisory Councils joining forces. They are passionate young leaders and this residential gives them a chance to connect, collaborate, and influence meaningful change on the issues that matter most to them. It’s been truly inspiring to witness their drive, creativity, and commitment to making a difference. I am proud to support such an engaged and forward-thinking group of young people."

www.nayc.org