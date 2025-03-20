Tresham College apprentices craft special cabinet honouring Frank Radcliffe at Kettering Hospital

Two talented apprentices from Tresham College Wellingborough, part of The Bedford College Group, highlighted their exceptional craftsmanship by designing and building a bespoke cabinet for the Frank Radcliffe Fracture Clinic at Kettering Hospital which was officially unveiled last week.

Archie Gallen and Alfie Haylett, both dedicated apprentices in carpentry and joinery, constructed the cabinet to house the artifacts and books of Frank Radcliffe, ensuring his legacy is preserved for future generations.

Alfie Haylett, apprentice at Tresham College, said: “When I was first asked to take on this project, I saw it as a fantastic opportunity, but once I learned who it was for and the significance behind it, it became even more meaningful. Being able to give back to the community in this way has been incredibly rewarding. Seeing the finished cabinet today, surrounded by people who truly care about it, is an amazing feeling.”

Archie Gallen, apprentice at Tresham College, added “Seeing the project in place today is truly rewarding. I don’t usually get to see where my work ends up, but because of the special meaning behind this, it makes me incredibly proud. Knowing that our hard work has helped showcase something so important is a great feeling.”

The impressive piece of furniture was unveiled during a special presentation at Kettering Hospital with both apprentices in attendance alongside their tutor, Mark Dunhill, medical staff, and Frank Radcliffe’s relatives, to celebrate their achievement and contribution to the hospital.

Mark Dunhill, Tutor at Tresham College, said “After being invited to the hospital to take measurements, I carefully considered who should take on this important project. It made perfect sense to have Alfie and Archie, our skilled apprentices, craft it, as this is their area of expertise. Gemma Coles, now in her second year, took on the design, and together they delivered outstanding results. I am very proud of them; the final piece looks fantastic. This project is a true testament to the talent and dedication of our young apprentices.”

This project highlights the exceptional skills and dedication of Tresham College students, demonstrating the value of apprenticeship training and the positive impact young craftspeople can have on the local community.

Karen Rickwood, "This has been a deeply moving ceremony. We’ve dedicated so much time to this project, and I believe it’s incredibly important to honour those who came before us and their contributions to the hospital. I’m grateful that we could create this for Frank Radcliffe’s family, the department, and the wider community. Seeing people of all ages come together, especially through Tresham College, has been truly wonderful."

