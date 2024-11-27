This article is dedicated to the residents of Billing Aquadrome displaced by the recent floods caused by Storm Bert.

The devastation has left families, pensioners, and individuals struggling to navigate temporary accommodations and immediate needs. As the leader of the Billing Relief Squad, I want to assure every resident of Billing Aquadrome that our team is here to provide support, resources, and guidance during this challenging time.

Our team, the Billing Relief Squad, is working tirelessly to help Billing Aquadrome residents affected by the flooding. While the floodwaters remain high, we are issuing assistance remotely and are available to you indefinitely over the phone or via WhatsApp—even after hours. When the waters recede, our mobile duty team will attend on-site to provide direct aid to Billing Aquadrome residents.

To get in touch with the Billing Relief Squad, please contact Meadow Bay management, who have my name and our team's contact information. They should have already sent out an email with these details. If you need immediate assistance, you can call or WhatsApp us at your convenience, no matter the time.

Billing Relief Squad - Floodageddon 2024

Services for Billing Aquadrome Residents

Our priority is ensuring that every Billing Aquadrome resident receives the help they need.

Here’s how we can assist:

Emergency food vouchers for families, single individuals, and pensioners.

Kettle packs for residents staying in temporary accommodations like hotels or bed-and-breakfasts without cooking facilities.

Pet food to ensure all family members, including pets, are cared for.

Referrals to the council’s homelessness team to address housing needs.

For Billing Aquadrome residents requiring additional support, we also offer:

Universal Credit advance applications and holistic benefits assessments.

Guidance on accessing grants such as the Household Support Fund for medium-term assistance.

Referrals for free clothing, sleeping bags, and other essential items through our network of partners.

While we cannot issue cash, we are committed to finding long-term solutions to help you and your family recover from this crisis.

Our Commitment to Billing Aquadrome Residents

To every resident of Billing Aquadrome, this crisis is deeply personal for us. Having witnessed the emotional and physical toll disasters like this take on communities, we established the Billing Relief Squad to focus specifically on your needs.

Our team understands the unique challenges faced by elderly or vulnerable Billing Aquadrome residents, especially those who may not have access to the internet. We are here to assist you over the phone or via WhatsApp, ensuring that no one is left without support.

Leadership and Contact Information

As the leader of the Billing Relief Squad, I am coordinating all efforts to provide aid to Billing Aquadrome residents. Meadow Bay management has my name and our team’s contact information. If you have not yet received it, please reach out to them immediately. You can also contact the council’s Homeless Team at 0300 126 7000, available even after hours.

Our team is ready to assist with food vouchers, housing referrals, and more. For urgent support, don’t hesitate to call or WhatsApp us directly, no matter the time of day.

On-Site Assistance Coming SoonOnce the floodwaters recede, the Billing Relief Squad will be on-site at Billing Aquadrome to provide direct, face-to-face support. Until then, we will continue to assist remotely to ensure that every Billing Aquadrome resident has access to the resources they need.

Final Message to Billing Aquadrome Residents

Please know that the Billing Relief Squad is here to support you with humility, dedication, and unwavering commitment.

To all Billing Aquadrome residents: you are not alone. Reach out to Meadow Bay for our contact details, call the council’s Homeless Team, or connect with us directly via phone or WhatsApp.

Together, we will navigate this crisis and help you rebuild.