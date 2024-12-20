Thomas Becket - A week of festivity

This week, Thomas Becket Catholic School held a competition, inviting form groups to create festive hampers for delivery to Cathedral Food Store. The initiative aimed to spread some much-needed Christmas cheer to those in the community, and the response from students was nothing short of impressive.

The competition saw students put their creativity to the test, using their artistic skills to design and decorate a variety of innovative hampers. From intricately crafted sleighs and Santa figurines stuck in chimneys, to delightful gingerbread houses, the students certainly pulled out all the stops in creating eye-catching designs!

This week also welcomed Thomas Becket's high anticipated annual Christmas Concert. The evening, which was nothing short of spectacular, saw a packed audience of parents, staff, students, and members of the local community filling the school's auditorium to enjoy an array of seasonal performances.

The concert was a true celebration of talent, with students showcasing their musical abilities through a variety of performances, from choral renditions of beloved Christmas carols to instrumental solos.

TBCS's wonderful Christmas Concert.

The evening was a resounding success, with the concert selling out in advance - a testament to the strong sense of community and enthusiasm for the school's performing arts programme.

We would like to give our special thanks to all of those who were involved in the event, from the performers to the stewards, to the behind-the-scenes team who helped bring the concert to life. A paricular mention was made of Mr White, whose dedication and hard work made the event possible!