Synergy Retail Support joins forces with The Lewis Foundation

The Lewis Foundation has welcomed Synergy Retail Support Ltd as its latest corporate partner, helping the charity in its mission to provide over 2,000 free gift packs and vital support to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across our region every month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership began after Synergy Retail Support employees nominated and voted for The Lewis Foundation as the charity they most wanted to support. Since then, the team has already raised an impressive £804.14, which will fund 262 gift pack, each bringing comfort, support and care to someone undergoing cancer treatment.

As part of the new partnership, members of the Synergy team were recently invited behind the scenes to learn more about the charity’s work and how their support will make a real-world impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new collaboration will extend far beyond financial donations. The team at Synergy Retail Support has committed to continued fundraising for The Lewis Foundation as well as product donations, volunteer support and carrying out awareness campaigns across its workforce and wider networks.

Lorraine Lewis receiving a cheque from Synergy Retail Support.

Allan Hopewell, head of people at Synergy Retail Support Ltd, said: “We’re so very proud to partner with The Lewis Foundation and support such an incredible cause. The work they do for cancer patients in our community is inspiring and our team is incredibly excited to get involved in any way we can. From fundraising to volunteering and beyond, we’re really glad that we can make a difference to an organisation that helps so many people locally.”

Lorraine Lewis, co-Founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Synergy Retail Support on board as a corporate partner. From our very first conversation, it was clear how passionate the team is about making a genuine difference. The fact that staff voted for us and have already raised such a significant amount, is incredible. We’re so excited for what’s ahead.”

With more joint initiatives and events in the pipeline, both organisations are looking forward to building a long-lasting partnership that not only provides vital support for patients but also brings communities together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For any other businesses interested in partnering with The Lewis Foundation, please get in touch via email [email protected]

For more information on The Lewis Foundation, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk