Storytelling helps Irchester resident Marion (90) reconnect with her love of books

For Marion Evans, a resident experiencing significant memory loss at Meadow View Care Home in Irchester, the joy of reading had all but disappeared until a new storytelling initiative brought the village library into the home.

Through carefully chosen short stories, Marion has rediscovered not only her love of books, but also the confidence to share her memories and experiences with others.

The initiative, in partnership with Irchester Community Managed Library, was inspired when care home staff noticed that many residents still love reading but struggle to focus independently. By bringing stories to life through group sessions, residents can now engage with literature, sparking conversation and strengthening relationships with care staff, family and fellow residents.

“Marion’s response to the storytelling sessions has been wonderful,” said Rahees Abdulla, Meadow View Care Home’s Manager. “She laughed, expressed her emotions openly, and even reached out to hold my hand as she shared her joy during the sessions. It’s a beautiful reminder of how powerful these experiences are in sparking sensory stimulation and emotional engagement. Marion takes part in many of our activities, but watching her immerse herself in the stories is truly special.”

The first book read, A Dusting of Snow by Emma Ross, is designed specifically for people with dementia and includes prompts to encourage discussion. In just the first two sessions, residents have shared memories of holidays, wildlife, and foods they enjoy or want to try, highlighting the profound benefits of storytelling for cognitive stimulation and social connection.

Deb Benn, a volunteer from Irchester Community Managed Library who reads to the residents, added: "I’ve been amazed at how residents respond. Our first book was about a woman taking a walk through the snow and the residents were able to talk to me and each other about the animals she saw along the way. Storytelling creates this kind of connection - and as it’s harder for residents at Meadow View to interact with the local community, it’s been lovely to bring a sense of that to them.”