Skip, Hip, Hooray! Wonderful news at Whilton Locks Garden Village

Whilton Locks Garden Village have some wonderful news. We kid you not. It’s Skippy!

Back at the start of June, Skippy, Whilton Locks Garden Village hand-reared Pygmy Goat, was stolen from her field. Everyone was distraught. Thanks to a huge response on social media, the local press and lots and lots of people never giving up on her (despite some really nasty comments from some really nasty people) WLGV had a call earlier this month to say Skippy had been found!!! Skip, hip, hooray!!!

Skippy, whilst a little plumper, was remarkably happy after such an ordeal. WLGV have yet to piece together all the details but are really pleased and thankful for all those involved in Skippy’s safe return. Skippy was incredibly pleased to see Whilton Locks Garden Village too.

So to celebrate, Skippy had an amazing day at neighbours Heart of the Shires for an event in their Victorian courtyard recently. Lots of people had heard about Skippy’s ‘exploits’ and she was happy to welcome all and have a bit of a munch of everyone’s trousers!!!

Whilton Locks Garden Village are so pleased to have Skippy back. It’s just like Christmas come early!!!

Talking of which, it’s just 4 months until the big day and less than 80 days until Whiltons Winter Wonderland and Ice Rink opens!