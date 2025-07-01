Sixth Silverstone soccer success

The sixth annual Silverstone Soccer charity event has raised more than £3,000 for a much-loved local charity.

Over the past six years, fundraising footballers have collected enough money to cover a whole month’s worth of patient care at Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

On Sunday 22nd June, 10 determined teams went head-to-head in a five-a-side tournament at Daventry Town Football Club.

First-time entrants Northampton Town Football Club won the much-coveted winner’s trophy, with Asset Engineering as runner-up.

As well as the football fun, visitors also enjoyed a bouncy castle and Silverstone Leasing’s managing director Scott Norville’s car wash service.

The popular event, which is hosted by award-winning vehicle leasing firm Silverstone Leasing, has now raised more than £19,500 over the years for its nominated charity partner Cynthia Spencer Hospice, since its conception in 2020.

With £504 being enough to cover one day of palliative care in the hospice, the current total could pay for more than 30 days’ worth of patient care. The money could alternatively fund more than 1,000 Hospice@Home nurse visits or 235 trips to a Wellbeing appointment for a palliative patient.

Organiser of the event and Silverstone Leasing sales manager Ryan Bishop said: “I believe Sunday’s Silverstone Soccer is the best one we’ve done so far! It was an incredible day, and we are very grateful for the fantastic support from the local community.

“It was wonderful to see some new entrants in the tournament as well as our regular competitors, who support us over and over again to get the best possible result for the hospice.

“To know that our efforts have now funded more than a month’s worth of palliative care for such an amazing cause is truly humbling.

“Thank you to our supporters and sponsors for making this impactful and inspiring event possible.”

Nina Gandy, corporate partnerships fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “Silverstone Leasing have supported us as their chosen charity since 2018 and prior to this had already taken part in spontaneous fundraisers. To date, the team have raised more than £19,500 for the hospice through various events including their own flagship event, Silverstone Soccer, as well as Cycle4Cynthia, abseiling challenges, marathon running and the viral LinkedIn campaign #sing4Cynthia.

“We are immensely grateful for the support we receive from Scott, Ryan and the rest of the Silverstone Leasing team and appreciate all the hard work that goes into putting on an event of this scale and making it such a resounding success.

“The funds raised will allow our hospice to continue to provide our vital palliative care to the people of Northamptonshire. Thank you.”

For more information on Silverstone Soccer or on leasing a vehicle for personal or business use, contact Silverstone Leasing on 01604 978480 or visit www.silverstoneleasing.com