The Moulton School and Science College Sixth Formers brought creativity and teamwork to life today in a special workshop to celebrate International LEGO Day.

Hosted at Moulton Library, the event welcomed enthusiastic Year 7 students and Year 4 pupils from Moulton Primary School for a morning of hands-on fun and friendly competition.

The sixth formers took the lead, designing a series of exciting LEGO challenges that ranged from constructing towering skyscrapers to crafting imaginative spaceships. The younger students teamed up in mixed groups, fostering collaboration across ages and schools. Each group tackled the tasks with enthusiasm and creative flair, turning the library into a bustling hub of invention and teamwork.

“It was fantastic to see the older students inspiring the younger ones,” said a library representative. “The sixth formers did an amazing job creating a welcoming and engaging atmosphere. The children were fully immersed in the challenges and had a great time.”

Winners!

The competition element added an extra spark of excitement, as students vied for the top spots with their innovative builds. The winners were delighted to receive their prizes, and certificates celebrating their achievements.